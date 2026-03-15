Emmanuel Biumla News: Defensive substitute appearance

Biumla recorded one tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Nice.

Biumla delivered a solid defensive performance in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Nice, contributing one tackle, one interception and two clearances while helping limit the damage despite sustained pressure. The French defender continues to serve as a depth option in the back line this season, having started only two matches. However, the potential injury to Carlens Arcus could allow him to see increased minutes in the coming games.