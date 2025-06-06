Emmanuel Biumla News: Injury slows progression

Biumla made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Biumla demonstrated potential as a central defender, showing composure and tactical understanding for his first season in the French top flight. His contributions in defense were notable for a player of his age even though he was highly slowed down in the final stretch of the season by a hamstring injury that he could recover from only to feature 17 minutes in the season finale against Lyon. With continued growth, he could become a mainstay in Angers' backline.