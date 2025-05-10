Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Biumla (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Strasbourg.

Biumla was named to the bench for Saturday's match after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the previous seven games. The midfielder had resumed full training earlier in the week and was cleared after Friday's final session. He could be eased back into action with limited minutes off the bench as he builds up match fitness.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
