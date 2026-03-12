Emmanuel Boateng News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Boateng (lower body) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back fit for San Diego.

Boateng has shaken off the lower body injury that sidelined him at the start of San Diego's season and was available off the bench in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Toluca. The midfielder ultimately didn't see the field, likely due to the flow of the match and San Diego playing with two red cards, but he will look to log his first MLS minutes in Saturday's clash with Dallas. That said, Boateng is still expected to operate in a similar bench role to the one he held with the team last season.