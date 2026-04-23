Emmanuel Echeverria News: Active on both ends in loss

Echeverria generated seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Atletico San Luis.

Echeverria finished with team-high figures in crosses and clearances while taking three of his side's six corner kicks against San Luis. After a slow start to the year, the left-back established himself as an undisputed member of a four-man defense, averaging 3.8 crosses (0.7 accurate), 2.2 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game over a string of 10 full-match performances. He might retain defensive and creative value, especially if he delivers more set pieces in the future.