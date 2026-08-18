Emmanuel Echeverria News: Active on both ends in loss

Echeverria had four shots (two on target), created three chances, sent in two crosses (one accurate) ad made three clearances and one interception during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Chivas.

Echeverria took his game to another level here, not only creating a lot for teammates but also finishing himself like he never did before while also being solid defensively. After becoming the first choice at left-back during last season's Clausura tournament, Echeverria looks set to thrive in his first professional campaign as a full-time starter.