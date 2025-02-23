Emmanuel Echeverria News: Earns clean sheet against Atlas

Echeverria had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atlas.

Echeverria had an average outing in his return to the starting XI as the left-sided member of a back four. He added to his Clausura totals of six shots, five chances created, 20 crosses, 11 clearances and eight tackles over six appearances. The fact that the team conceded no goals is a good sign for Echeverria as he looks to keep his place over Bruno Amione and Guillermo Munoz.