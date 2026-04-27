Emmanuel Echeverria News: Scores, earns fifth yellow card

Echeverria scored a goal but received his fifth yellow card of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over Monterrey.

Echeverria had an excellent fantasy outing as he found the net after pouncing on a loose ball in the 43rd minute, and he also helped his team to a clean sheet during his last chance to produce in the Clausura campaign. However, the accumulation of yellow cards leaves him ineligible for the initial Apertura week after the World Cup break. He played all possible minutes since moving into a starting spot in late February, making an impact in both phases of play and even getting a few set pieces in the last games. The goal against Rayados was his only direct contribution in 15 matches played.