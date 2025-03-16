Emmanuel Echeverria News: Scores own goal versus Tigres

Echeverria recorded an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Tigres.

Echeverria pushed the ball into his own net while trying to stop a dangerous cross in the 49th minute of the loss. He contributed a variety of defensive stats, but the three goals conceded once again exposed the vulnerability of the Saints' defense. With 21 crosses and 11 clearances over four successive starts, Echeverria could hope to remain a two-way asset if he retains the left-back spot going forward.