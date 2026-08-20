Emmanuel Emegha headshot

Emmanuel Emegha Injury: Cleared for Fulham trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Emegha is set to be available for Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "With the other players, let's see. We will check and assess them, but for sure because of the World Cup they came back a little bit later and will need a little more time, but they are all available and can be selected in the line-up against Fulham, for sure."

Emegha had impressed early after his summer move from Strasbourg, scoring in both of Chelsea's opening preseason friendlies before a hamstring injury against Bromley interrupted his momentum. His timely recovery keeps that promising start on track, and he's now in position to build on it right from the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Emmanuel Emegha
Chelsea
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