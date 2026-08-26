Emmanuel Emegha Injury: Set to play in cup match

Emegha (hamstring) is hopeful to return from an injury absence in Thursday's EFL Cup clash with Luton Town after coach Xabi Alonso said "Danny and Emma, yes [they will be in contention to face Luton]", per the club's official website.

Emegha appears to be ready to make his Chelsea debut following his summer transfer from Ligue 1 squad Strasbourg. The striker will be involved in the rotation with Danny Welbeck as the main alternatives to starter Joao Pedro up front. While he's not guaranteed playing time, Emegha's height should make him a threat in set plays whenever he's on the pitch, and he has already proved he can be efficient with limited minutes after notching four goals and two assists over 10 league appearances (four starts) in France last year.