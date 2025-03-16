Emmanuel Gyasi News: Fires three shots against Torino

Gyasi drew two fouls and had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Torino.

Gyasi moved to no.10 as the coach gave Junior Sambia a chance on the flank and contributed more in the final third than usual but also squandered a pair of juicy chances. He has notched seven shots (three on target), one key pass, four crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last five rounds.