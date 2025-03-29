Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Gyasi headshot

Emmanuel Gyasi News: Will miss Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Gyasi had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Gyasi didn't have a particularly remarkable performance but collected stats across the board in the draw. He'll sit out next Sunday's home game versus Cagliari due to yellow-card accumulation. Junior Sambia will likely replace him on the wing.

Emmanuel Gyasi
Empoli
