Emmanuel Gyasi News: Will miss Cagliari game
Gyasi had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.
Gyasi didn't have a particularly remarkable performance but collected stats across the board in the draw. He'll sit out next Sunday's home game versus Cagliari due to yellow-card accumulation. Junior Sambia will likely replace him on the wing.
