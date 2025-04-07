Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Gyasi headshot

Emmanuel Gyasi News: Will return versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Gyasi served a one-match suspension in Monday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Gyasi will be eligible to play in next Monday's game and likely start over Junior Sambia. He had made the XI in every match before the disqualification. He has posted five shots (one on target), two chances created, five crosses (three accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five showings.

Emmanuel Gyasi
Empoli
