Emmanuel Gyasi News: Will return versus Napoli
Gyasi served a one-match suspension in Monday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.
Gyasi will be eligible to play in next Monday's game and likely start over Junior Sambia. He had made the XI in every match before the disqualification. He has posted five shots (one on target), two chances created, five crosses (three accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now