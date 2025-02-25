Emmanuel Gyasi News: Woeful display
Gyasi generated an own goal in Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Atalanta.
Gyasi had a nightmare of a shift for Empoli in their 5-0 defeat to Atalanta on Sunday. In 57 minutes played, the right winger scored an own goal, did not create a single chance, did not take a single shot, and had just one touch in the opposition's box. Gyasi has struggled this Serie A season, mustering just three goal contributions in 26 starts. Hopefully he can turn his fortunes around this Wednesday in the Coppa Italia against Juventus.
