Emmanuel Gyasi headshot

Emmanuel Gyasi News: Workmanlike versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Gyasi recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), one interception and two chances created in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Gyasi wasn't a big factor but picked up a small amount of stats across the board on offense. He left a decent opportunity on the table while the match was still hanging in the balance. He last scored in August. He has registered seven shots (one on target), four key passes, six crosses (three accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five outings.

Emmanuel Gyasi
Empoli
