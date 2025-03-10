Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Latte Lath was placed in concussion protocol Monday, according to Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latte Lath enters concussion protocol, which generally takes around 10 days to clear, with just six days to spare before a Sunday clash with Miami. While it's possible he's ready for that match, he's at the least very questionable. Latte Lathe has scored two goals in three starts since joining Atlanta.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
