Emmanuel Latte Lath Injury: Enters concussion protocol
Latte Lath was placed in concussion protocol Monday, according to Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Latte Lath enters concussion protocol, which generally takes around 10 days to clear, with just six days to spare before a Sunday clash with Miami. While it's possible he's ready for that match, he's at the least very questionable. Latte Lathe has scored two goals in three starts since joining Atlanta.
