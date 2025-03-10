Emmanuel Latte Lath Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Latte Lath was placed in concussion protocol Monday, according to Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latte Lath enters concussion protocol, which generally takes around 10 days to clear, with just six days to spare before a Sunday clash with Miami. While it's possible he's ready for that match, he's at the least very questionable. Latte Lathe has scored two goals in three starts since joining Atlanta.