Emmanuel Latte Lath Injury: Status uncertain due to illness
Latte Lath is at risk of missing Sunday's game against Columbus Crew after picking up an ailment, the league reported Saturday.
Latte Lath is no longer a guaranteed starter, and his role is likely to remain limited if he doesn't regain health before the World Cup break. In that case, the forward will be unable to increase his totals of two goals and two assists over 13 league matches played this season. While Cayman Togashi offers a natural alternative, Aleksey Miranchuk has also been deployed as a striker a few times in recent contests.
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