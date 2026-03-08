Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Assist, still no goal

Latte Lath assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Latte Lath finally earned his first goal contribution this season, although not in the form of a goal, instead finding Aleksey Miranchuk in the 74th minute for a goal. He will now look for his first goal of the season and hope to turn around his Atlanta career, with eight shots all season.