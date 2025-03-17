Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Bags opening goal

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Latte Lath saw his first goal since the opening match of the season Sunday, netting a goal in the 11th minute to open up the scoring before their eventual loss. This is his third goal of the season, as he did see a brace in their season opener. He has started in all four games this season and looks to be a decent bid for a goal this season when he is on the field, averaging just under three shots a game.