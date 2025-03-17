Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Bags opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Latte Lath saw his first goal since the opening match of the season Sunday, netting a goal in the 11th minute to open up the scoring before their eventual loss. This is his third goal of the season, as he did see a brace in their season opener. He has started in all four games this season and looks to be a decent bid for a goal this season when he is on the field, averaging just under three shots a game.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now