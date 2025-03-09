Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Fires three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Latte Lath took three shots (two on goal) during Saturday's 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Latte Lath was held off the scoresheet, but tied for the team-high in shots despite subbing off in the 68th minute of the draw. The attacker has two goals to go along with nine shots and two chances created through the opening three matches of the season though he's yet to play a full 90 minutes.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
