Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Fires three shots

Latte Lath took three shots (two on goal) during Saturday's 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Latte Lath was held off the scoresheet, but tied for the team-high in shots despite subbing off in the 68th minute of the draw. The attacker has two goals to go along with nine shots and two chances created through the opening three matches of the season though he's yet to play a full 90 minutes.