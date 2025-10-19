Latte Lath had a rough end to the campaign, following suit to much of the season, going his past eight appearances without an assist. The at one time, most expensive transfer in MLS history, would fail to bring much success to the club this season, only bagging seven goals with two coming in a three-game span and the other five coming in a six-game span, not producing for much of the season. He remains on contract for three more seasons, needing to see levels of improvement to make his price tag worth it.