Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Notches four shots
Latte Lath recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Chicago Fire.
Latte Lath is now on a three-match skid without a goal contribution, as he earned four assists and one chance created, but no goals or assists. He remains at one goal and two assists this season, trying to make a better name for himself after the transfer flop that took place last campaign.
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