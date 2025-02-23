Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Records brace

Latte Lath scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Saturday included Latte Lath's strong introduction to the Atlanta fanbase and Major League Soccer, especially considering he was fewer than eight players who logged multiple goals then. If his EFL seasons and this weekend are any indication, him scoring should not be a problem.