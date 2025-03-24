Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores again

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Latte Lath got Atlanta on the board first Saturday, scoring in the 50th minute of the contest. This was his second straight match with a goal, not having four in only five appearances this season. He currently sits tied for third for goals in the league, only topped by Tai Baribo and Hugo Cuypers.