Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 4th minute.

Latte Lath was back in a starting role after two bench appearances in a row and made the time count, scoring a goal in stoppage time of the first half. This gives the forward his second goal of the season, also with two assists. He is now up to nine goals in his two seasons with the club, having yet to break the double-digit mark.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
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