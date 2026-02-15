Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores in preseason match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Lath (hip) recorded a goal during the preseason match vs RBNY on Feb 7.

Lath had been dealing with a hip injury during preseason, though the good news is he was able to recover from it and will be ready for Saturday's opener. He recorded seven goals with one assist in 30 MLS appearances as he will begin his second campaign in the league.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel Latte Lath See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel Latte Lath See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
290 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago