Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores in preseason match
Lath (hip) recorded a goal during the preseason match vs RBNY on Feb 7.
Lath had been dealing with a hip injury during preseason, though the good news is he was able to recover from it and will be ready for Saturday's opener. He recorded seven goals with one assist in 30 MLS appearances as he will begin his second campaign in the league.
