Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores late consolation goal

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Charlotte FC.

Latte Lath found the back of the net late into the match when he scored in the 86th minute, helping his stats but only subduing the loss. This is his second goal in their past three games, a good sign after he went almost three months without one beofre this streak. He now has seven goals in 22 games this campaign.