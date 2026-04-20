Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Shotless in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Latte Lath created one chance and suffered one foul in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Latte Lath was held without a shot, marking back-to-back home outings without getting off a shot. Atlanta's primary striker has just one goal on the season, something he'll look to change in Wednesday's home clash with New England.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
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