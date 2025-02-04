Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Signs with Atlanta

Lath has completed a transfer to Atlanta from Middlesbrough, according to his new club.

Lath is moving across the pond to join his new club, as he left England to join Atlanta in the United States. He signed a contract through the 2028 season with the club, a new fiery attacker for the next few years. The forward has started in 20 of his 29 appearances this season, notching 11 goals and three assists, a decent stat line that could earn him a starting spot with his new club.