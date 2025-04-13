Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Six shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Latte Lath generated six shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to New England Revolution.

Latte Lath saw plenty of opportunities Saturday but couldn't find the back of the net, recording six shots in the loss. This makes it two straight games without a goal for the forward after seeing one in three straight matches. That said, he does have five goals and an assist in eight appearances this season.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
