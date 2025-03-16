Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 3:31pm

Latte Lath (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Inter Miami.

Latte Lath avoided a serious issue and stayed in the initial squad for the fourth consecutive MLS game, leading the front line versus Miami. The striker, who has scored two goals over 229 minutes of play so far, will try to remain the first option for the No. 9 role over offseason signing Cayman Togashi.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
