Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Three shots, no goal
Latte Lath generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
Latte Lath would earn three shots on Saturday but failed to even get one on net, going goalless after two goal contributions last time out. He now sits at 14 shots this season, almost averaging three shots per game this campaign, although he only has one goal to show for it.
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