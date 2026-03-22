Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Latte Lath generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Latte Lath would earn three shots on Saturday but failed to even get one on net, going goalless after two goal contributions last time out. He now sits at 14 shots this season, almost averaging three shots per game this campaign, although he only has one goal to show for it.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
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