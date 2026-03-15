Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Two goal contributions Saturday

Latte Lath scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Philadelphia Union.

Latte Lath would earn two goal contributions Saturday to help his team to a win, finding the back of the net in the 28th minute before an assist in the 47th minute. This is his second straight game with a goal contribution, earning an assist in his last outing. He has one goal and two assists this campaign through four games.