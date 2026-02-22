Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Two shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Latte Lath generated two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

Latte Lath started his season off with a start and two shots, although he couldn't score a goal. The forward is looking to have a better second season in MLS play after his massive move was a bit of a disappointment last campaign, notching only seven goals in 30 appearances after two straight seasons of double-digits with Middlesbrough.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United

