Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Two shots, no goal

Latte Lath generated two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

Latte Lath started his season off with a start and two shots, although he couldn't score a goal. The forward is looking to have a better second season in MLS play after his massive move was a bit of a disappointment last campaign, notching only seven goals in 30 appearances after two straight seasons of double-digits with Middlesbrough.