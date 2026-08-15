Emmanuel Mbemba Injury: Still out

Mbemba (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's 3-2 friendly loss to Angers.

Mbemba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the early days of August, and the defender is facing a race against time to be eligible for the Ligue 1 opener against Troyes next Saturday. Mbemba isn't expected to be a regular for Paris FC once the season starts, but the youngster should add depth to the defensive line once he's available again.