Emmanuel Mbemba Injury: Still out
Mbemba (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's 3-2 friendly loss to Angers.
Mbemba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the early days of August, and the defender is facing a race against time to be eligible for the Ligue 1 opener against Troyes next Saturday. Mbemba isn't expected to be a regular for Paris FC once the season starts, but the youngster should add depth to the defensive line once he's available again.
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