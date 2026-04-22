Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Avoids injury scare

Sabbi (undisclosed) is working alongside the team after leaving the previous game against Sporting Kansas City due to cramps, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reported Tuesday.

Sabbi has trained normally during the week and is likely fit enough to play in future weeks. The winger delivered one of his best performances of the season in his last outing, as he produced one goal and an assist in 81 minutes on the field. He'll remain a solid attacking threat if he's available, hoping to retain a starting spot over Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly.