Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Brillant outing before injury

Sabbi (undisclosed) scored once and provided one assist before being forced off in the 81st minute of Friday's 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City and his availability for next Saturday's clash against Colorado is uncertain, with coach Jesper Sorensen providing no update on his condition after the match, according to Har Journalist.

Sabbi had been the standout performer on the night before the issue emerged, contributing one goal and one assist alongside a season-high six shots and two chances created in what was his best individual display of the campaign. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing further clarity, but losing him at this stage of the season would be a real blow for Vancouver given the level he was operating at against Sporting KC. Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly would get a larger role in the front line if Sabbi misses some time.