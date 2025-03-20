Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Could be available Saturday

Sabbi (ankle) is nearing a return and could be available to make his MLS debut on Saturday against Chicago, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, per Har Journalist. "Sabbi is out here so he's getting closer and closer. I hope for him to be in the squad this weekend. We will not force anything but of course be cautious. We'll hope to have him in the squad."

