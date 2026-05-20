Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Not training Wednesday

Sabbi (groin) didn't take part in Wednesday's training session, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Sabbi might continue to miss time after being excluded from last weekend's visit to Houston with his groin injury. The winger has recorded 21 shots, 11 chances created, two goals and two assists over 11 MLS appearances this season, so his absence hurts the squad's attacking potential. The Whitecaps are expected to use a three-man attacking midfield made up of Kenji Cabrera, Thomas Muller and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly for as long as the injured player remains sidelined.