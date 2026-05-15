Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Questionable with groin concern

Sabbi is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Houston due to a groin injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Sabbi is a new addition to Vancouver's report this matchday with a groin issue that has him uncertain for Saturday. He's been a direct and pacy wide attacker who carries genuine fantasy value in the right matchup, so his questionable status is meaningful for those who have him rostered. Groin issues can tighten significantly on gameday, making him a true game-time decision, with Thomas Muller a possible option to join the starting XI in his place.