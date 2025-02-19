Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Still dealing with ankle injury

Sabbi has yet to fully recover from the ankle injury he sustained at Le Havre before joining Vancouver. He is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, Har Journalist reports.

Sabbi joined Vancouver from French side Le Havre during the transfer window but will need to wait before making his debut due to an ankle injury he has yet to fully recover from. He is expected to remain sidelined for two to four weeks and could return in March.