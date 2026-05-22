Emmanuel Sabbi Injury: Undergoes surgery

Sabbi (groin) will remain unavailable until August following successful procedure to repair a sports hernia, his club reported Friday.

Sabbi is now facing a considerable recovery that leaves him out of upcoming league games, including at least four contests after the World Cup break. The winger played 11 MLS matches in the first half of 2026, racking up two goals and two assists from 21 shots (nine on target) and 11 chances created over that span. His absence means Kenji Cabrera, Thomas Muller and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly should continue to appear in the attacking midfield line.