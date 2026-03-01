Emmanuel Sabbi News: Back from suspension
Sabbi has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Portland on Saturday.
Sabbi was handed a suspension by the league following his foul against Salt Lake during the opener. He is expected to return to the starting XI for Vancouver, having started the first match, recording three assists (two shots on target) and two crosses in 68 minutes of play.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmanuel Sabbi
