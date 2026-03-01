Emmanuel Sabbi headshot

Emmanuel Sabbi News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sabbi has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Portland on Saturday.

Sabbi was handed a suspension by the league following his foul against Salt Lake during the opener. He is expected to return to the starting XI for Vancouver, having started the first match, recording three assists (two shots on target) and two crosses in 68 minutes of play.

Emmanuel Sabbi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
