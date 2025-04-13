Emmanuel Sabbi News: Goal and assist in huge victory
Sabbi scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 win versus Austin FC.
Sabbi scored the third goal of the game and assisted the second as he helped his side to a huge 5-1 victory. This was his second goal and first assist of the season in only his second start. In these two games he has taken eight shots with four on target and created three chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now