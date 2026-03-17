Emmanuel Sabbi News: Goal and assist Sunday

Sabbi scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 6-0 victory versus Minnesota United.

Sabbi recorded his first two goal contributions of the season Sunday as he assisted Brian White's strike in the 13th minute, then scored himself in the 43rd minute off a Sebastian Berhalter assist. Those came on his only shot and only chance created in the match. With his side up 5-0, he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Sebastian Schonlau.