Emmanuel Sabbi headshot

Emmanuel Sabbi News: Quiet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Sabbi registered four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Sabbi was unable to break the deadlock during Saturday's draw, but still showed a different threat throughout the match. The striker seems to be fitting in excellently with his new club and now that he's healthy he should be a major part of the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

Emmanuel Sabbi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
