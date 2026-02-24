Emmanuel Sabbi News: Receives one-match ban

Sabbi received a suspension for one game due to the serious foul play in the 50th minute of Saturday's season opener against Real Salt Lake, the league announced.

Sabbi is set to miss Saturday's clash against Toronto after being handed a one-match suspension for serious foul play in the 50th minute of the season opener against Real Salt Lake. It's a tough break for the Whitecaps, as the attacking midfielder is a locked-in starter on the right wing whenever he's available and a key piece in their front line. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with newcomer Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly in line to step into the role if he's cleared to go after his recent move from the Grenats.