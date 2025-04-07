Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Sabbi News: Scores in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sabbi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Sabbi was back healthy and back in the starting XI and now found the back of the net for Vancouver. The winger joined from Ligue 1 as a major piece of the offensive unit and he looks to be a brilliant addition. If Sabbi can establish himself he has plenty of upside moving forward.

Emmanuel Sabbi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
