Emmanuel Sabbi News: Scores in Vancouver

Sabbi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Sabbi was back healthy and back in the starting XI and now found the back of the net for Vancouver. The winger joined from Ligue 1 as a major piece of the offensive unit and he looks to be a brilliant addition. If Sabbi can establish himself he has plenty of upside moving forward.