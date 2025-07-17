Emmanuel Sabbi News: Scores opener with class

Sabbi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Sabbi scored in the fourth minute, his fourth goal of the season, by volleying home a rebound after Mathias Laborda's header forced an early save. He also took three shots for the sixth time this season, continuing to be a regular impact in the Whitecaps' frontline. Sabbi's early goal set the tone for Vancouver, and he continues to grow as a consistent attacking option in his first MLS season.